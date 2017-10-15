Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $3.73. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 16,048,238 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATRS shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.34.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $362.86 million.
Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 30,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 230,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $931,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $120,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 228.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.77% of the company’s stock.
Antares Pharma Company Profile
Antares Pharma, Inc (Antares) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems. Its subcutaneous injection technology platforms include VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injector system suitable for branded and generic injectable drugs in unit dose containers, reusable needle-free spring-action injector devices, and disposable multi-use pen injectors for use with cartridges.
