Analyzing Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) and Netflix (NFLX)

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ: TRVG) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Trivago N.V. ADS alerts:

This table compares Trivago N.V. ADS and Netflix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trivago N.V. ADS $1.18 billion 3.23 $31.99 million N/A N/A Netflix $10.19 billion 8.45 $706.92 million $0.82 243.28

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than Trivago N.V. ADS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Trivago N.V. ADS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Netflix shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Netflix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trivago N.V. ADS and Netflix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trivago N.V. ADS N/A N/A N/A Netflix 3.55% 12.82% 2.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS and Netflix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trivago N.V. ADS 0 9 1 0 2.10 Netflix 2 16 29 0 2.57

Trivago N.V. ADS presently has a consensus target price of $16.70, suggesting a potential upside of 53.21%. Netflix has a consensus target price of $189.89, suggesting a potential downside of 4.81%. Given Trivago N.V. ADS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trivago N.V. ADS is more favorable than Netflix.

Summary

Netflix beats Trivago N.V. ADS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trivago N.V. ADS

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options. The Company offers access to approximately 1.3 million hotels in over 190 countries via more than 50 localized websites and applications in various languages. The Company also offers marketing tools and services to hotels and hotel chains, as well as to online travel agencies and advertisers, among others. Its principal executive offices are located in Germany.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc. is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States. The Domestic DVD segment includes services, such as digital optical disc (DVD)-by-mail. The Company’s members can watch original series, documentaries, feature films, as well as television shows and movies directly on their Internet-connected screen, televisions, computers and mobile devices. It offers its streaming services both domestically and internationally. In the United States, its members can receive DVDs delivered to their homes. The Company had members streaming in over 190 countries, as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.