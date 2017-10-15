Analyzing Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) & Luminex Corporation (LMNX)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Luminex Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Thermo Fisher Scientific pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luminex Corporation pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminex Corporation has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Luminex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Luminex Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Thermo Fisher Scientific and Luminex Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 1 14 0 2.93 Luminex Corporation 1 3 0 0 1.75

Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $203.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.50%. Luminex Corporation has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.92%. Given Thermo Fisher Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thermo Fisher Scientific is more favorable than Luminex Corporation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Luminex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific $19.20 billion 3.91 $4.81 billion $5.74 33.52 Luminex Corporation $297.73 million 3.04 $49.82 million $0.32 64.22

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Luminex Corporation. Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luminex Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Luminex Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific 11.80% 15.97% 7.48% Luminex Corporation 4.72% 4.81% 4.37%

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Luminex Corporation on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The Life Sciences Solutions segment provides a portfolio of reagents, instruments and consumables. The Analytical Instruments segment provides a range of instruments, consumables, software and services. The Specialty Diagnostics segment offers a range of diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments and associated products. The Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technologies products, growth protection and separation products, and water and laboratory products.

Luminex Corporation Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biological testing technologies with applications throughout the diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. The Company’s products are focused on the molecular diagnostic testing market, which includes human genetics, personalized medicine and infectious disease segments. The Company has a range of instruments using its xMAP technology, which includes its LUMINEX 100/200 systems offer 100-plex testing; the Company’s FLEXMAP 3D system is its high-throughput, 500-plex testing system, and its MAGPIX system provides 50-plex testing using imaging rather than flow cytometry. By using its xMAP technology, the end users are able to generate multiple simultaneous results per sample. The Company primarily serves the diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences industries by marketing products, including its testing equipment and assays, to a range of testing laboratories.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.