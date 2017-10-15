Analyzing St. Joe Company (The) (JOE) and Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE: JOE) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for St. Joe Company (The) and Redfin Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. Joe Company (The) 0 0 0 0 N/A Redfin Corporation 0 5 2 0 2.29

Redfin Corporation has a consensus target price of $26.86, suggesting a potential upside of 3.18%. Given Redfin Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redfin Corporation is more favorable than St. Joe Company (The).

Profitability

This table compares St. Joe Company (The) and Redfin Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. Joe Company (The) 23.02% 3.08% 2.04% Redfin Corporation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares St. Joe Company (The) and Redfin Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio St. Joe Company (The) $89.52 million 15.03 $8.60 million $0.29 65.86 Redfin Corporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

St. Joe Company (The) has higher revenue and earnings than Redfin Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of St. Joe Company (The) shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of St. Joe Company (The) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

St. Joe Company (The) beats Redfin Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

St. Joe Company (The) Company Profile

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company. The Company operates through five segments: residential real estate; commercial real estate; resorts and leisure; leasing operations, and forestry. Its residential real estate segment plans and develops primary residential and resort residential communities of various sizes on its existing land. Its commercial real estate segment plans, develops, manages and sells real estate. Resorts and leisure segment features a portfolio of vacation rentals and hotel operations, as well as golf courses, a beach club, marinas and other related resort amenities. Its leasing operations business includes its retail and commercial leasing. Its forestry segment focuses on the management of its timber holdings in Northwest Florida.

Redfin Corporation Company Profile

Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate brokerage services. The customer can search for homes by neighborhood, city or MLS number, or can refine results using detailed parameters, such as price and number of beds or baths. The Company serves home buyers and sellers. The Company offers online tools to consumers, including Redfin Estimate, which is an automated home-valuation tool. The customer can search homes for sale in Austin, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, OR, Raleigh, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Jose, Seattle and Washington. The Company serves over 80 metro areas across the United States.

