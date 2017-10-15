Analyzing MDU Resources Group (MDU) and Its Rivals

MDU Resources Group (NYSE: MDU) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Multiline Utilities” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MDU Resources Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get MDU Resources Group Inc. alerts:

This table compares MDU Resources Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio MDU Resources Group $4.23 billion $617.43 million 23.40 MDU Resources Group Competitors $7.70 billion $2.04 billion 20.81

MDU Resources Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MDU Resources Group. MDU Resources Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “Multiline Utilities” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of shares of all “Multiline Utilities” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MDU Resources Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDU Resources Group 5.37% 10.24% 3.76% MDU Resources Group Competitors 8.42% 8.94% 2.33%

Dividends

MDU Resources Group pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. MDU Resources Group pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Multiline Utilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 71.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDU Resources Group’s peers have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MDU Resources Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDU Resources Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 MDU Resources Group Competitors 324 961 826 6 2.24

MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.91%. As a group, “Multiline Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 9.18%. Given MDU Resources Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MDU Resources Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

MDU Resources Group peers beat MDU Resources Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc. is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The Company’s businesses segments are electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The natural gas distribution segment distributes natural gas. The pipeline and midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing and gathering services, as well as oil gathering. The construction materials and contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, liquid asphalt and other value-added products. The construction services segment provides utility construction services in constructing and maintaining electric and communication lines, and external lighting and traffic signalization.

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.