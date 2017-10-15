Analyzing Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and The Competition

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is one of 576 public companies in the “Closed End Funds” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ares Capital Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.0% of Ares Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ares Capital Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ares Capital Corporation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Capital Corporation 0 2 9 0 2.82 Ares Capital Corporation Competitors 193 1194 1416 14 2.44

Ares Capital Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $17.89, suggesting a potential upside of 7.83%. As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies have a potential upside of 44.57%. Given Ares Capital Corporation’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ares Capital Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Ares Capital Corporation has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Capital Corporation’s peers have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ares Capital Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Ares Capital Corporation pays out 117.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.7% and pay out 87.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Capital Corporation and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Capital Corporation N/A N/A 12.86 Ares Capital Corporation Competitors $57.58 million $38.86 million -0.12

Ares Capital Corporation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ares Capital Corporation. Ares Capital Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Capital Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Capital Corporation 44.61% 8.95% 5.13% Ares Capital Corporation Competitors -49.28% 6.78% 5.24%

Summary

Ares Capital Corporation beats its peers on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Ares Capital Corporation Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies. It may from time to time invest in larger or smaller (in particular, for investments in early-stage and/or venture capital-backed) companies. It invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans (including unitranche loans, which are loans that combine both senior and mezzanine debt, generally in a first lien position), second lien senior secured loans, and mezzanine debt, which in some cases includes an equity component. It invests in various industries, such as automotive services, business services, consumer products, and containers and packaging. Ares Capital Management LLC serves as its investment advisor.

