Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) PT at $90.73

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Leerink Swann set a $86.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $218,305.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ WBA) traded down 2.09% on Thursday, hitting $67.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,761,658 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 29th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmacy operator to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

