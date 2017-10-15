Analysts Set Paramount Resources, Ltd. (POU) PT at $23.50

Shares of Paramount Resources, Ltd. (TSE:POU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Paramount Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) traded down 0.69% on Thursday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 409,980 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $25.57.

In other Paramount Resources news, insider Darrel S. Purdy sold 21,200 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total value of C$173,204.00. Also, insider Clayton H. Riddell purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,445,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 184,500 shares of company stock worth $4,554,275 and sold 56,400 shares worth $976,344.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. is an energy company. The Company explores and develops unconventional and conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, including long-term unconventional exploration and pre-development projects, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s segments include Principal Properties, Strategic Investments and Corporate.

