Analysts Set Heska Corporation (HSKA) Target Price at $106.40

Shares of Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.40.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Heska Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Heska Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Heska Corporation from $114.50 to $129.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of Heska Corporation (HSKA) traded down 0.64% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.50. 87,670 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34. The firm has a market cap of $697.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.84. Heska Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.35 million. Heska Corporation had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Corporation will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Mcmahon sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $263,851.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Wisnewski sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $84,323.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska Corporation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,807,000 after purchasing an additional 112,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heska Corporation by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska Corporation by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska Corporation by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 97,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,234,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation Company Profile

Heska Corporation sells veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. The Company operates through two segments: Core Companion Animal Health (CCA) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products (OVP). The CCA segment includes, primarily for canine and feline use, blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings, such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products.

