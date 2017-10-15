Analysts Set Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) PT at $7.38

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,276,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 235,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 154,845 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 123,559 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital (NYSE DX) traded up 0.41% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. 702,535 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $361.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 93.54% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Dynex Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage securities on a leveraged basis. The Company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders over the long term that is reflective of a leveraged fixed income portfolio with a focus on capital preservation.

