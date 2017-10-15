Analysts Set Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Price Target at $66.92

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Deckers Outdoor Corporation alerts:

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE DECK) traded up 0.02% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.83. 643,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 1.34. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $72.72.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.39. Deckers Outdoor Corporation had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post $4.08 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Set Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Price Target at $66.92” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/analysts-set-deckers-outdoor-corporation-deck-price-target-at-66-92.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 74.2% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor Corporation

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.