Analysts Offer Predictions for Vulcan Materials Company’s Q3 2017 Earnings (VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst P. Ng expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.32). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE VMC) opened at 116.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.87. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $138.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider David B. Pasley sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $151,887.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $347,154.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $115,316.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,036.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 128.9% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

