Analysts Offer Predictions for Ferro Corporation’s FY2018 Earnings (FOE)

Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferro Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Ferro Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ferro Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.
Shares of Ferro Corporation (FOE) opened at 23.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. Ferro Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.39 and a beta of 2.05.
Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.14 million. Ferro Corporation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 35.05%. Ferro Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro Corporation in the first quarter worth $109,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro Corporation in the first quarter worth $181,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ferro Corporation by 5.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferro Corporation by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferro Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ferro Corporation Company Profile
Ferro Corporation (Ferro) produces specialty materials that are sold to a range of manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings; Performance Colors and Glass, and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. Its Performance Coatings segment includes Tile Coating Systems and Porcelain Enamel. Its manufacturers make products for various end-use markets.
