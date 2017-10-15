Analysts Expect Mitel Networks Corporation (MITL) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Mitel Networks Corporation’s rating score has improved by 22.2% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mitel Networks Corporation an industry rank of 83 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Mitel Networks Corporation alerts:

MITL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mitel Networks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitel Networks Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Mitel Networks Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mitel Networks Corporation from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitel Networks Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In other Mitel Networks Corporation news, insider Richard D. Mcbee sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $388,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,114.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Mcbee sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120,691 shares of company stock worth $17,436,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitel Networks Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 23,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitel Networks Corporation by 308.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 298,796 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.04 billion. Mitel Networks Corporation has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Mitel Networks Corporation had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Mitel Networks Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitel Networks Corporation will post $0.63 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/analysts-expect-mitel-networks-corporation-mitl-to-announce-0-20-earnings-per-share.html.

Mitel Networks Corporation Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation is a provider of business communications and collaboration software, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Cloud and Enterprise. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers. The Cloud segment sells and supports products that are deployed in a cloud environment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitel Networks Corporation (MITL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitel Networks Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitel Networks Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.