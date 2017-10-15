Analysts Expect Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Evoke Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVOK shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoke Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoke Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoke Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.40% of Evoke Pharma worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma (EVOK) traded up 2.14% during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,075 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company’s market capitalization is $58.63 million.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

