Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (BIIB) to Announce $5.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post earnings per share of $5.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.16. Biogen reported earnings of $5.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $21.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.77 to $22.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.54 to $25.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Vetr cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.49.

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 337.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.77. Biogen has a 12-month low of $244.28 and a 12-month high of $338.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.52 and a 200 day moving average of $283.41.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $1,442,509.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 7,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,761,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 75.0% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,352,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,258,000 after acquiring an additional 342,568 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

