Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,894 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 51.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7,478.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) opened at 89.06 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $90.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.77%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.15, for a total value of $1,322,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,494 shares of company stock worth $10,677,931 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

