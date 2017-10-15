Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NASDAQ:CTLT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 72.2% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 110.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 66.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent Inc alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “ourperform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

In other news, SVP Christine Dolan sold 1,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $61,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/ameritas-investment-partners-inc-has-1-70-million-stake-in-catalent-inc-ctlt.html.

Shares of Catalent Inc (NASDAQ:CTLT) traded down 1.80% on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,517 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 47.70. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32.

Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.48 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post $1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products. Its segments include Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment is engaged in the formulation, development and manufacturing of prescription and consumer health soft capsules or softgels.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.