Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.58% of Shutterstock worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE SSTK) opened at 34.40 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc (Shutterstock) is a global technology company that operates a two-sided marketplace for professionals to license content. The Company’s library of content includes digital imagery, which consists of licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications and video content, and commercial music, which consists of music tracks and sound effects and which is often used to complement digital imagery.

