American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Shares Bought by Virtu KCG Holdings LLC

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE AMH) opened at 21.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.67 billion.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post $0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

Several analysts have commented on AMH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 1,372,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $29,968,848.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

