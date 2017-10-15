American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Position Maintained by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky held its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,823,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,872,000 after buying an additional 450,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 39,171.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,551,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529,563 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,266,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 688,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,586,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,117,000 after purchasing an additional 269,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) opened at 29.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.52.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. American Equity Investment Life Holding had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $819.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

