American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Position Held by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC continued to hold its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) traded down 0.25% during trading on Friday, hitting $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,775 shares. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $74.59.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The service areas of the Company’s public utility subsidiaries cover the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

