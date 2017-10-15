American Capital Senior Floating (ACSF) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ: ACSF) is one of 576 publicly-traded companies in the “Closed End Funds” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare American Capital Senior Floating to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Capital Senior Floating and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Capital Senior Floating 119.98% 6.97% 3.69% American Capital Senior Floating Competitors -49.41% 6.60% 5.17%

Dividends

American Capital Senior Floating pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. American Capital Senior Floating pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.7% and pay out 87.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. American Capital Senior Floating is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

American Capital Senior Floating has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Capital Senior Floating’s rivals have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of American Capital Senior Floating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Capital Senior Floating shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Capital Senior Floating and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Capital Senior Floating 0 0 0 0 N/A American Capital Senior Floating Competitors 193 1194 1416 14 2.44

As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies have a potential upside of 44.32%. Given American Capital Senior Floating’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Capital Senior Floating has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Capital Senior Floating and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio American Capital Senior Floating N/A N/A 3.68 American Capital Senior Floating Competitors $57.58 million $38.86 million -0.12

American Capital Senior Floating’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Capital Senior Floating. American Capital Senior Floating is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Capital Senior Floating beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About American Capital Senior Floating

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans. It invests in equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), which are securitized vehicles collateralized primarily by SFRLs, and it may invest in debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, it may selectively invest in loans issued by middle market companies, mezzanine and unitranche loans and high yield bonds. It has over 80% of its assets in Senior Floating Rate Loans. The Company is managed by American Capital ACSF Management, LLC.

