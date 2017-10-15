American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) Receives $19.61 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of American Capital Agency Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Capital Agency Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut American Capital Agency Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.25 price target on shares of American Capital Agency Corp. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get American Capital Agency Corp. alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 17.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,611,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,749,000 after purchasing an additional 987,395 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 372.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,042,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 821,363 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 5,634.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,839,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301,498 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. in the first quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) traded up 0.93% during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.76. 3,705,702 shares of the stock were exchanged. American Capital Agency Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. American Capital Agency Corp. had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 161.49%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Capital Agency Corp. will post $2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 17 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. American Capital Agency Corp.’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/american-capital-agency-corp-agnc-receives-19-61-average-pt-from-analysts.html.

About American Capital Agency Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Receive News & Ratings for American Capital Agency Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Capital Agency Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.