American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,440 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,367 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960,327 shares. American Airlines Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $54.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 83.58% and a net margin of 5.02%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group, Inc. will post $4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corporation raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

In related news, EVP Elise R. Eberwein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 312,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maya Leibman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,003.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,738 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

