Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,388,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ambev worth $221,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 12,519.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,177,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,946,020 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ambev by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 31,901,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398,802 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ambev by 2,289.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,749,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ambev by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,117,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,685,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409,229 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE ABEV) opened at 6.98 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.

