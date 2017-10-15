Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $1,200.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,121.04.
Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 1002.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.79 billion, a PE ratio of 255.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $972.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $967.42. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $710.10 and a 12 month high of $1,083.31.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.00). Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $37.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post $3.59 EPS for the current year.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.74, for a total transaction of $697,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,032,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $988.90, for a total transaction of $2,308,092.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,850. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.
