Amalgamated Bank Invests $228,000 in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 80.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ MYGN) opened at 36.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.23 and a beta of 0.28. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.71 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,477.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.86 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and other. The diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk for developing disease later in life, identify a patient’s likelihood of responding to drug therapy and guide a patient’s dosing to enable optimal treatment, or assess a patient’s risk of disease progression and disease recurrence.

