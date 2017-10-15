Amalgamated Bank Invests $223,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36,897 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,403.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $242,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,208. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ SRPT) opened at 50.57 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.25 billion. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

