Amalgamated Bank Has $235,000 Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 146,046.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,451,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,975,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after buying an additional 264,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,228,000 after buying an additional 140,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amalgamated Bank Has $235,000 Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/amalgamated-bank-has-235000-holdings-in-servisfirst-bancshares-inc-sfbs.html.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) opened at 39.34 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

In related news, EVP Bradford Alan Vieira sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $128,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Filler acquired 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.79 per share, with a total value of $116,273.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,313,152 shares in the company, valued at $43,058,254.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company whose business is conducted by its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to accept deposits from the public and to make loans and other investments. The Company, through its bank, originates commercial, consumer and other loans; accept deposits; provides electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services, and provides correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.