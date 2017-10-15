Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Stake Held by Midas Management Corp

Midas Management Corp continued to hold its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Midas Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,080.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,007.29 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,058.98.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/alphabet-inc-googl-stake-held-by-midas-management-corp.html.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ GOOGL) opened at 1007.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $957.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $943.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $743.59 and a 1-year high of $1,014.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.25 by ($3.24). Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.