Almost Family Inc (AFAM) Position Maintained by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank maintained its stake in shares of Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,653 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Almost Family worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFAM. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Almost Family by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Almost Family in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Almost Family by 188.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Almost Family by 42.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Almost Family by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Almost Family Inc alerts:

In other news, SVP John Shermyen sold 2,000 shares of Almost Family stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) opened at 46.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.53 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.47. Almost Family Inc has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $62.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Almost Family had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Almost Family Inc will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/almost-family-inc-afam-position-maintained-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFAM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Almost Family in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Almost Family from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on Almost Family in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Almost Family from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Almost Family in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

About Almost Family

Almost Family, Inc is a provider of home healthcare services. The Company has two divisions: Home Health and Healthcare Innovations (HCI). The Home Health division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care). The VN segment provides a range of Medicare-certified home health nursing services to patients in need of recuperative care, following a period of hospitalization or care in another type of inpatient facility.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Almost Family Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almost Family Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.