Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 105.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGRX shares. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $94.00 target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $118.00 target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ EGRX) opened at 51.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.35. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $97.15.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 66.30% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty pharmaceutical company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.07 per share, with a total value of $1,001,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes products, including Argatroban; Ryanodex; docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation; and Bendeka.

