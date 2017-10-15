Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Triumph Group worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.31 Million Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/alliancebernstein-l-p-has-2-31-million-position-in-triumph-group-inc-tgi.html.

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) opened at 31.65 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.57 billion. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $34.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $781.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.26 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 28.96%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is currently -12.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Triumph Group

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.