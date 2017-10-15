Alliance One International, Inc. (AOI) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE:AOI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management owned approximately 0.23% of Alliance One International worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Alliance One International by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Alliance One International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,841,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alliance One International by 728.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,342 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Alliance One International in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Alliance One International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Alliance One International in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Alliance One International, Inc. (AOI) traded down 0.42% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,582 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. Alliance One International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company’s market cap is $105.91 million.

Alliance One International Company Profile

Alliance One International, Inc is engaged in purchasing, processing, storing and selling leaf tobacco. It purchases tobacco primarily in the United States, Africa, Europe, South America and Asia for sale to customers primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. Its segments include North America and Other regions.

