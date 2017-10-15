Alliance HealthCare Services (AIQ) & Cynosure (CYNO) Head-To-Head Survey

Alliance HealthCare Services (NASDAQ: AIQ) and Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Alliance HealthCare Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.8% of Alliance HealthCare Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Cynosure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alliance HealthCare Services has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cynosure has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alliance HealthCare Services and Cynosure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance HealthCare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Cynosure 0 3 4 0 2.57

Cynosure has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.58%. Given Cynosure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cynosure is more favorable than Alliance HealthCare Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliance HealthCare Services and Cynosure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance HealthCare Services N/A N/A N/A ($0.17) -76.47 Cynosure N/A N/A N/A $0.65 101.49

Alliance HealthCare Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cynosure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance HealthCare Services and Cynosure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance HealthCare Services 3.63% N/A 3.07% Cynosure 0.70% 0.75% 0.59%

Summary

Cynosure beats Alliance HealthCare Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance HealthCare Services

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc. (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services. The radiology segment also comprises radiation oncology services. The interventional healthcare services segment provides interventional healthcare through therapeutic minimally invasive pain management procedures medical management, laboratory testing and other services. The Company operates freestanding outpatient radiology, oncology and interventional clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) that are not owned by hospitals or providers. It operates over 560 diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy systems.

About Cynosure

Cynosure, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures to remove hair, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, revitalize the skin, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus, ablate sweat glands and improve women’s health. The Company also markets radiofrequency (RF), energy-sourced medical devices for surgical applications, such as facial plastic and general surgery, gynecology, ear, nose, and throat procedures, ophthalmology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, podiatry and proctology. The Company sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio and Ellman brand names. Its product portfolio includes single energy source systems, as well as workstations that incorporate two or more different types of lasers or light-based technologies.

