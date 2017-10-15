Allergan PLC.’s (AGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company restated their buy rating on shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $227.00 price target on Allergan PLC. and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $266.00 price objective (down from $286.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.44.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) opened at 205.52 on Thursday. Allergan PLC. has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $256.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.99.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.07. Allergan PLC. had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allergan PLC. will post $16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allergan PLC. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Allergan PLC.’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Allergan PLC. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Allergan PLC. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Allergan PLC. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Allergan PLC. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Allergan PLC. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

