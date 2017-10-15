Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Stake Maintained by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC maintained its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 147.4% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alibaba Group Holding Limited from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their target price on Alibaba Group Holding Limited to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group Holding Limited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.09.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

