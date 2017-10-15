Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America Corporation from $100.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America Corporation’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.15.

Get Alaska Air Group Inc. alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE ALK) opened at 80.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.99. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $101.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post $7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Price Target Cut to $96.00” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/alaska-air-group-inc-alk-price-target-cut-to-96-00.html.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $202,170.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $205,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 140,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,045,897.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $64,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,829,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,794,000 after buying an additional 261,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4,899.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,668,000 after buying an additional 6,840,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,926,000 after buying an additional 208,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,554,000 after buying an additional 148,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.