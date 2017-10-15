AHL Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)

AHL Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,005 shares during the quarter. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) opened at 76.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.45). Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post $5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company in North America (the United States and Canada). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s network of metals service centers operated over 300 locations in 39 states in the United States and in 12 other countries (Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom).

