Afam Capital Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stake in Halliburton Company (HAL)

Afam Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,240 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 87.6% during the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton Company alerts:

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,705,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $56.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Halliburton Company (NYSE HAL) traded down 0.09% on Friday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,730,045 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $38.98 billion. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post $1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/afam-capital-inc-has-3-17-million-stake-in-halliburton-company-hal.html.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.