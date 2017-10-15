Afam Capital Inc. Acquires 3,260 Shares of Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Afam Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Afam Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Fluor Corporation worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluor Corporation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,657,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,228,000 after purchasing an additional 345,001 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fluor Corporation by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,415,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,319,000 after purchasing an additional 487,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fluor Corporation by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,447,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,519,000 after purchasing an additional 422,641 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fluor Corporation by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 4,721,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fluor Corporation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,294,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,040,000 after purchasing an additional 72,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FLR shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Fluor Corporation from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 price target on shares of Fluor Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fluor Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Fluor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fluor Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE FLR) remained flat at $42.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,111 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. Fluor Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Fluor Corporation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fluor Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Fluor Corporation Company Profile

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company operates its business in four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Government, and Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI). The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services providing engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis.

