Aetna Inc. (AET) Position Trimmed by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aetna during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aetna by 206.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aetna by 53.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC acquired a new position in Aetna during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Aetna during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aetna Inc. (NYSE AET) traded down 0.93% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,368 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average is $149.02. Aetna Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $164.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 2.52%. Aetna’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aetna Inc. will post $9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Aetna’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other news, EVP Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 10,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $1,675,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465,734.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karen S. Lynch sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $2,472,527.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,404,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Aetna in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Aetna from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Aetna from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Aetna from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

