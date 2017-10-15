Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lam Research Corporation were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research Corporation in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research Corporation in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Corporation in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research Corporation in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, GRATRY & Co LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Corporation in the second quarter valued at $472,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research Corporation news, Director Stephen G. Newberry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $244,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy Archer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $2,106,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,148 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded up 1.56% on Friday, hitting $189.90. 1,557,143 shares of the company were exchanged. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.69 and a 52 week high of $190.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.34 and a 200 day moving average of $156.12.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.09. Lam Research Corporation had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post $12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research Corporation’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.94.

About Lam Research Corporation

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

