Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE:LQD) by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Edelman Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 7,342,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,835,000 after acquiring an additional 199,693 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $646,392,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,867,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,355,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 1,465.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,973,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/advisory-services-network-llc-has-2-13-million-holdings-in-ishares-iboxx-invest-grade-corp-bd-fd-lqd.html.

Shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE LQD) traded up 0.40% on Friday, reaching $121.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,755,794 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average of $120.20. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 1-year low of $115.55 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.3228 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.