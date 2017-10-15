Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Priceline Group were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Priceline Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Priceline Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in The Priceline Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Priceline Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Priceline Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Priceline Group Inc. alerts:

Shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded up 0.53% on Friday, reaching $1929.06. The company had a trading volume of 344,163 shares. The Priceline Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,422.19 and a 1-year high of $2,067.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,860.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,865.97.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $15.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.25 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. The Priceline Group had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 20.51%. The Priceline Group’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Priceline Group Inc. will post $74.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Priceline Group news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,845.97, for a total value of $225,208.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,479,571.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan L. Docter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,875.90, for a total value of $4,689,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,245 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/advisory-services-network-llc-has-1-65-million-position-in-the-priceline-group-inc-pcln.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on The Priceline Group from $2,000.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on The Priceline Group from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,961.00.

About The Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Priceline Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Priceline Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.