Advisory Research Inc. Maintains Position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF)

Advisory Research Inc. held its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NYSE:PFF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCG Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 0.3% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 0.4% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 59,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisory Research Inc. Maintains Position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/advisory-research-inc-maintains-position-in-ishares-sp-us-pref-stock-idx-fnd-pff.html.

iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NYSE PFF) opened at 38.55 on Friday. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1751 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.