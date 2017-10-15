Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,656 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,306 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $15,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 3,809,645.9% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,667,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667,265 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,170,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $827,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,770,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,822,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,551,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 24.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,681,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $331,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) opened at 55.72 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks Corporation news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $1,226,614.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,354.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 64,776 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $3,468,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,898,857.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.14 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS AG set a $67.00 price target on Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated an “average” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.24.

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

