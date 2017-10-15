Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in Mobileye NV (MBLY)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye NV were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye NV by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye NV by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 360,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 41,365 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye NV during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye NV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye NV by 17.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mobileye NV (MBLY) opened at 62.67 on Friday. Mobileye NV has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $63.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.88 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBLY. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.54 price target on shares of Mobileye NV in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered Mobileye NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.54 price target on shares of Mobileye NV in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and driving policy technology for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, which supplies the software algorithms and EyeQ chip, and After Market, which sells a complete system, which includes its software algorithms and EyeQ chip, as well as the camera and other necessary components.

