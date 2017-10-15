Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Stake Maintained by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC held its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the software company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the second quarter worth about $100,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 748 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 100.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.09, for a total value of $297,031.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $1,867,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,181. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on Adobe Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Vetr upgraded Adobe Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.89 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.16.

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) traded up 0.21% on Friday, hitting $153.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,573 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.98. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $157.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average of $143.37.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The software company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Adobe Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

